Schmidt promoted to officer at Pinnacle Bank

“As a 32-year Nebraska resident, I want to bring my association leadership skills to rural Nebraska to make a difference,” Houston said. “I look forward to partnering with the board, our members and consumers to create the future of the Nebraska Rural Electric Association.”

Houston served as the CEO of the Norfolk Nebraska Chamber of Commerce that was recognized as the National Chamber of the Year under his leadership. He was the state vice chair of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives. He also served as state chair of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce Executives and CEO of the Parker Area Chamber of Commerce.

The NREA is the statewide association for 34 rural electric systems that provide electric service to consumers in most of the rural areas and many small towns in Nebraska. Together, the more than 1,000 dedicated employees of NREA member systems serve 240,000 meters across more than 87,000 miles of line.

Bryan Urgent Care opens 2nd location in North Lincoln

Making your urgent health care needs even more convenient, a second location of Bryan Urgent Care has opened in northwest Lincoln. Our newest location is just south of 27th St. and Fletcher Ave. in the same building as NorthPointe Family Medicine.