Schmidt promoted to officer at Pinnacle Bank
Pinnacle Bank congratulates branch manager Brandon Schmidt on his promotion to bank officer. Schmidt supervises the 70th and Adams location in Lincoln. His focus is ensuring the branch provides quality banking for customers while maintaining a high level of service and satisfaction.
Schmidt has a bachelor’s degree in business from Bellevue University and an associate degree from Northeast Community College. He joined Pinnacle Bank in 2014 as a personal banker, then went on to serve as an assistant branch manager at the Edgewood and Folkways locations before his promotion to branch manager in 2019.
About Pinnacle Bancorp:
Founded in 1938 in Palmer, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bancorp is a family-owned, Nebraska-based $12.5 billion financial holding company with 156 branch locations in seven states, including 67 across Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.
NREA names Dennis Houston general manager & CEO
The Nebraska Rural Electric Association (NREA) has named Dennis Houston as their new general manager and CEO. Houston joins the NREA from the Chamber of Commerce industry. He brings 25 years of association and organizational leadership to NREA from his experience in rural Nebraska and Colorado.
“As a 32-year Nebraska resident, I want to bring my association leadership skills to rural Nebraska to make a difference,” Houston said. “I look forward to partnering with the board, our members and consumers to create the future of the Nebraska Rural Electric Association.”
Houston served as the CEO of the Norfolk Nebraska Chamber of Commerce that was recognized as the National Chamber of the Year under his leadership. He was the state vice chair of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives. He also served as state chair of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce Executives and CEO of the Parker Area Chamber of Commerce.
The NREA is the statewide association for 34 rural electric systems that provide electric service to consumers in most of the rural areas and many small towns in Nebraska. Together, the more than 1,000 dedicated employees of NREA member systems serve 240,000 meters across more than 87,000 miles of line.
Bryan Urgent Care opens 2nd location in North Lincoln
Making your urgent health care needs even more convenient, a second location of Bryan Urgent Care has opened in northwest Lincoln. Our newest location is just south of 27th St. and Fletcher Ave. in the same building as NorthPointe Family Medicine.
Our skilled and compassionate staff are experts at caring for adults and children. And, our onsite lab and radiology services provide extra convenience for your care. We’ll quickly assess, accurately diagnose and effectively treat conditions such as: minor injuries and illnesses; sprains, strains and broken bones; colds, coughs, sore throats, fever and flu; allergic reactions; urinary tract infections, and more.
Our staff is dedicated to providing a safe experience for all patients. When you arrive, please remain in your car and call 402-481-6343. Our staff will assess your symptoms to provide the care you need. For your safety and the safety of others, our staff wear masks and we ask that you wear a mask as well. If you don’t have one, we will provide one to you.
In August, our third Bryan Urgent Care location will open in southeast Lincoln, on the corner of 84th St. and Pioneers Blvd. These two new locations join Bryan Urgent Care at our Bryan LifePointe Campus just south of 27th St. and Pine Lake Road.
Hours at all locations are 8 a.m.-8 p.m., every day. No appointment needed. We’re here for you! To learn more about Bryan Urgent Care, visit bryanhealth.org/urgent-care.
