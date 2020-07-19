Schmidt promoted to officer at Pinnacle Bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pinnacle Bank congratulates branch manager Brandon Schmidt on his promotion to bank officer. Schmidt supervises the 70th and Adams location in Lincoln. His focus is ensuring the branch provides quality banking for customers while maintaining a high level of service and satisfaction.

Schmidt has a bachelor’s degree in business from Bellevue University and an associate degree from Northeast Community College. He joined Pinnacle Bank in 2014 as a personal banker, then went on to serve as an assistant branch manager at the Edgewood and Folkways locations before his promotion to branch manager in 2019.

About Pinnacle Bancorp:

Founded in 1938 in Palmer, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bancorp is a family-owned, Nebraska-based $12.5 billion financial holding company with 156 branch locations in seven states, including 67 across Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.