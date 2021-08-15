 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schemmer announces new shareholders, associate
0 Comments

Schemmer announces new shareholders, associate

  • 0

Omaha, Neb. - The Schemmer Associates Inc. (Schemmer), a local full-service architecture, engineering and construction field services consultant, is pleased to announce John Bloom, AIA, LEED AP, CDT; Rob DuVall, PE; Peter Hind, AIA, LEED AP; Paula Latham, MSHPM, CPRS; Josh Murphy, BPAC; and Matt Shimerdla, PE have become shareholders of the firm.

Schemmer’s new shareholders are key members of the firm who effectively utilize their exceptional talents to accomplish Schemmer’s mission. These six professionals join 20 existing shareholders in the privately held corporation. M.J. Nachreiner, PE, was named an associate, who similarly executes Schemmer’s mission to a high standard.

To view the full press release and for more detailed information on each of our new shareholders and associate, visit www.schemmer.com/blog

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Schemmer has regional offices in Lincoln, Nebraska, Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, please visit our website at www.schemmer.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five situations where you shouldn't use your credit card

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Congratulations
Business Achievements

Congratulations

All three trial attorneys at Powers Law: Vince Powers, Elizabeth Govaerts and Kathleen Neary have been selected to the 2021 Great Plains Super…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News