Sasek honored as Realtor of the Year

Judy K. Sasek, CRB, GRI, realtor associate broker with Woods Bros Realty in Lincoln, Nebraska, was honored as the 2021 Nebraska Realtor of the Year during the Nebraska Realtors Association Installation of Officers & Directors on August 30th. The Nebraska Realtor of the Year is the highest honor awarded by the Nebraska Realtors Association and is given to a member who exemplifies service not only to the association, but to the community and the real estate industry at large.

Sasek has served on the Board of Directors and the GRI Board of Governors for many years and is currently serving on several committees including Realtor Champion Workgroup, PEP (professionalism, equal opportunity and participation), license law, government affairs, and statewide professional standards. Sasek has been the chairperson for the Regional Grievance Committee for years and is currently serving in that position.

For the National Association of Realors, Sasek has served on the Professional Standards Committee and was the Region 8 grievance chairperson. Sasek is a past president of the Realtor Association of Lincoln and received their Realtor of the Year award in 2009.

Sasek and her husband, Dennis, reside in Lincoln. They have two married kids and six grandkids.

Since 1917, the Nebraska Realtors Association has served as "The Voice for Real Estate in Nebraska". Our 5,000 plus members subscribe to the Realtor Code of Ethics and take pride in the communities in which we work, serve and live. Visit us online at NebraskaRealtors.com.