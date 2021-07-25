Sarah Diersen joins Sue Jeffrey Physical Therapy

As a Nebraska native, and graduate of Lincoln Lutheran, Sarah Diersen returns to Lincoln after practicing in the Kansas City area for nine years. She has developed a specialty in helping employers with injury management and injury prevention in the workplace. Diersen joins therapist Paul Potter, Anne Potter, and Sue Jeffrey providing evaluations and treatments for orthopedic conditions, balance, vertigo, and chronic pain.
Diersen's hard work and dedication makes her a perfect fit to provide one-on-one physical therapy to enable patients to recover quickly and get back to doing what they love.
To schedule an appointment call (402) 464-6141.