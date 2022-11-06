Sander celebrating 25 years at TELCOR

Michelle Sander is celebrating 25 years with TELCOR. She started at TELCOR as a product manager within the revenue cycle management (RCM) product line. During her tenure, she has become an invaluable expert and knowledge resource to customers and employees for all features and functionality of the TELCOR RCM software. Sander was promoted to a senior RCM media specialist where she created and managed all the product help documentation in addition many other responsibilities core to the success of the product and TELCOR customers. In her current role as senior manager of Customer Communication, she creates and builds modern documentation and user assistance infrastructure. She develops documentation to keep customers informed and engaged, increase customer satisfaction with TELCOR RCM, and enhance the overall customer experience by providing customers with communication regarding complete system analysis.