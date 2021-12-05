Sam Baue joins McHenry Haszard Law

Sam Baue has become an associate with the law firm McHenry, Haszard, Roth, Hupp, Burkholder, Blomenberg, & Camplin PC. Baue joined the firm as a law clerk in May 2019 and became an associate upon graduation this year from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law. While at the College of Law, Baue was a member of the Order of the Coif and served as Executive Editor of the Nebraska Law Review. He graduated in May 2021 with highest distinction.