Sam Baue joins McHenry Haszard Law

Sam Baue has become an associate with the law firm McHenry, Haszard, Roth, Hupp, Burkholder, Blomenberg, & Camplin PC. Baue joined the firm as a law clerk in May 2019 and became an associate upon graduation this year from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law. While at the College of Law, Baue was a member of the Order of the Coif and served as Executive Editor of the Nebraska Law Review. He graduated in May 2021 with highest distinction.
Baue is originally from Columbus, Nebraska. His practice emphasis is in civil litigation and estate planning and administration.
The attorneys at McHenry Haszard Law share the vision of providing quality legal services through the highest degree of ethical conduct. The firm represents individuals and institutions in the areas of corporate and business law, family law, estate planning and administration, criminal law, education law, social security disability and personal injury. Learn more about the firm by visiting www.mchenrylaw.com