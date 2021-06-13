Sallie Horky celebrates thirty years with NASB

The Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) is proud to recognize Sallie Horky, chief operating officer, as she celebrates her 30th year with NASB. Horky began her career with NASB as an administrative assistant working primarily with membership and the annual State Education Conference. Today, she is responsible for aligning and developing key organizational functions including external partnerships for endorsed programs, board of director operations, and human resources and facilities management. She also oversees accounts receivables for the association.

“Sallie has been a huge part of our growth and success for the last 30 years,” said NASB Executive Director, John Spatz. “It is hard to imagine how NASB could have reached this point without Sallie and her support of the staff, board, and membership.”

Congratulations Sallie Horky on 30 years with NASB!

NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that provides programs, services and advocacy to strengthen public education for all Nebraskans since 1918. Learn more at: www.NASBonline.org