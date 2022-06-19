Runza Restaurant stores & employees earn top honors

Several Runza Restaurant locations, managers, employees, and office staff members were recognized for remarkable achievement at the company’s awards celebration.

The 48th & O Street and 11th & Cornhusker stores earned the Operational Excellence award. This honor is presented to well-managed locations that have shown advancement in all parts of the business.

Renessa Terrell, general manager at the 27th & Superior store, April Osborne, managing partner at the 70th & Van Dorn location, Justin Schmidt, assistant general manager at the 11th & Cornhusker store, and Sammy Elwood, assistant general manager at the 27th & Pine Lake location, were honored as Runza Rock Stars. This recognition is given to team members who are loyal and consistently go above and beyond the call of duty.

Aricka Van Pelt, general manager of the 33rd & Highway 2 location, received the Rookie Manager of the Year award. The honor is presented to first-year general managers who have shown tremendous leadership and motivational skills.

The 48th & O Street location was also honored with the Store of the Year title. The Store of the Year award is presented to Runza Restaurant locations that surpass the field in achievement of business goals, commitment to great customer service, and food quality must be outstanding. The store received a large trophy to display.

Sarah Zach, director of human resources, Liz Spencer, district supervisor, and Tina Moore, district supervisor, were awarded the Corporate Office Employee of the Year honor. This recognition goes to staff members who are respected for their hard work and years of service to Runza as well as their positive and supportive attitude.