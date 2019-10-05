Lincoln Rotary Club #14 has named JoAnn Martin, chief executive officer of Ameritas Mutual Holding Company, as the 2019 Nebraskan of the Year. Martin will be presented the award at a luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 29th from noon to 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 1040 P St.
Martin is a Plainview, Nebraska native with business degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Colorado State University. She holds CPA (Certified Public Accountant) and FLMI (Fellow Life Management Institute) designations. She joined Ameritas in 1984 as an audit division manager and has held key positions throughout the organization.
Martin recently accepted the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce’s Burnham Yates Citizenship Award and was named the 2018 Woman of the Year at the Lincoln Journal Star’s annual Inspire Awards. She was inducted into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame in 2015, named a Nebraska Alumni Association Master in 2014 and inducted into the UNL School of Accountancy Hall of Fame in 2004.
She has been recognized by the Nebraska Society of CPAs and the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development for her leadership and commitment to community service. Martin’s term as chair of the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) will end later this month. She will also complete her term as board chair of the University of Nebraska Foundation this month and serves on Lincoln Vision and Prosper Lincoln steering committees. She is a National Research Corp. board member and is on the MDRT Foundation honorary board of trustees.
JoAnn and her husband Derrel are the parents of Jennifer (daughter) and Carl (spouse) Bartholomew, Kim (daughter) and Ben (spouse) Neuwirth, and grandparents of Anna, Abigail and Sophie.
Previous winners of the Nebraskan of the Year Award include Husker volleyball coach John Cook, businessman Tony Messineo, philanthropist and business leader Duane Acklie, businesswoman Alice Dittman, former U.S. Congressman and Husker coach and athletic director Dr. Tom Osborne, environmentalist and community leader Susan Seacrest, U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser, civil rights leader Leola Bullock and former Nebraska Gov. Charles Thone.
The Rotary #14 Nebraskan of the Year award was established to honor and recognize the accomplishments of a Nebraskan who has distinguished himself or herself through service to others in keeping with Rotary International ideals.
Each year, one honoree from a statewide field of nominees is selected based on honesty, integrity and concern for others; service in charitable and civic causes; and leadership and significant accomplishments in his/her profession or volunteer activities.
