Rose Godinez appointed to Commission on Human Rights

Rose Godinez appointed to commission on human rights

Godinez

The ACLU of Nebraska congratulates Rose Godinez, legal & policy counsel, on her recent appointment to Lincoln’s Commission on Human Rights (LCHR). The goal of LCHR is to prevent, respond to and eliminate all forms of illegal discrimination while assuring and fostering equal opportunity for all community members.

Godinez brings considerable experience to the volunteer position, including her current work at the ACLU in support of immigrants’ and students’ rights. Her LCHR appointment runs through December 2022. 

