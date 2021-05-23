Rochelle Schuka joins Center for Maternal & Fetal Care

The Center for Maternal & Fetal Care, which is part of Bryan Physician Network, welcomes Rochelle Schuka, APRN-NP.

Rochelle Schuka is part of a team that provides care and education for pregnant women with type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes. This team includes the woman’s primary obstetric care provider as well as maternal fetal medicine physicians, specially trained nurses and ultrasound sonographers. All work together to ensure a healthy pregnancy and delivery for mom and baby.

“My approach to care focuses on listening to each patient and providing education to help them understand their care and take an active role in it,” says Schuka. “As a mother and a nurse practitioner, I have a passion for caring for women through all phases of conception, pregnancy and motherhood.”

The Center for Maternal & Fetal Care is located on Bryan East Campus in the Edwards Building at 1500 S. 48th St., Suite 712. During this time, telehealth appointments are also available. To learn more, visit bryanhealth.org/RochelleSchuka. To schedule an appointment, talk to your doctor or call 402-483-8485.