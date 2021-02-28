RISE announces new board members

RISE, a re-entry program serving seven Nebraska prisons, welcomes Dr. Mark Foxall, Naomi Hattaway, W. Todd Johnson and Ava Thomas to its board of directors.

Dr. Foxall is a professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Nebraska Omaha. Previously, he served as a police officer with the Omaha Police Department and as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations. He joined the Douglas County Department of Corrections in 2000 and served as director from 2011 to 2018.

Hattaway is the founder of I Am A Triangle, an international social network, and 8th & Home Relocation, a nation-wide network matching families on the move with realtors. She is passionate about community building and consults nonprofits and organizations on inclusive program design, equity and housing solutions.

Johnson is the senior vice president of economic development at the Greater Omaha Chamber and leads the Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership. His community associations include Accelerate Nebraska, Aksarben Foundation, Creighton Prep, Creighton University, Blueprint Nebraska, Jesuit Academy and the UNO College of Business.