Riley E. Tonkin joins GTA Insurance Group

Lincoln, Nebraska (March 2020) GTA Insurance Group, a full-service, independent insurance agency, is excited to announce that Riley E. Tonkin, MBA, CPCU, CIC, AIM, AU-M, has joined its growing team. He will be working as an account executive out of the Lincoln office.
Tonkin comes to GTA with 20 years of expertise and experience on the company-side having worked in the following areas: property claims, work comp claims, commercial & business underwriting, marketing, and, most recently, management. At GTA, his focus will be on business insurance, home & auto insurance, and life insurance
Says Tonkin, “I am looking forward to joining such a dynamic and growing agency and putting my background and experience to work for my clients.”