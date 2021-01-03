Retirement of Lee Anderbery

Lincoln resident Lee Anderbery, who launched his career in banking shortly after graduating from the University of Nebraska in 1980, retired December 31 from Bankers’ Bank of the West, where he held the position of VP-correspondent services since 2013. In that role, Lee put his banking background, knowledge of agribusiness, and relationship-building skills to work for community bank clients across Nebraska.

“It seems to me that all community bankers share one big goal,” he said. “They all want to be good stewards of the resources they’ve been blessed with.”

Over his 40-year career, Anderbery enjoyed professional success and made many friends along the way. Anderbery’s colleagues at Bankers’ Bank of the West are acknowledging his accomplishments and extending their best wishes—from a distance—for many happy adventures ahead.