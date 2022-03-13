Rembolt Ludtke welcomes Sarah A. Meier

Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce Sarah A. Meier has joined the firm as an associate attorney.

“Sarah brings an impressive range of experience that will allow her to make an immediate impact in helping our clients to be successful,” said Chief Executive Officer Tara L. Paulson. Meier will work closely with Rembolt Ludtke partner Ann K. Post on real estate development and land use issues.

Meier graduated with distinction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Wyoming. In addition to her experience advising business clients and entrepreneurs, Meier previously worked in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C., including work as a legislative aide to Rep. Adrian Smith, a member of the tax-writing House Ways & Means Committee.

“With her experience in tax law, business and real estate transactions, Sarah is uniquely qualified to advise clients on all business and corporate matters,” said Tim Moll, the firm’s chief financial officer and an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of law teaching tax law. “Sarah will be a tremendous asset to our Firm and our clients,” said Moll.

