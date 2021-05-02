Rembolt Ludtke welcomes Kendra Nebel

Rembolt Ludtke is pleased to announce that Kendra Nebel has joined the firm.

Nebel is an attorney in the litigation practice group. She was raised in Ceresco, Nebraska, and graduated from Raymond Central High School. At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she was a nationally recognized public speaker with the Nebraska Speech and Debate Team. She graduated from Nebraska College of Law with high distinction in 2020.

In her spare time, Nebel enjoys playing frisbee with her Australian Shepherd and board games with friends and family. Nebel’s practice focuses on high quality advocacy for families facing divorce and child custody disputes.

Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit RemboltLawFirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.