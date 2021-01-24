Rembolt Ludtke welcomes Jennifer Ralph

Rembolt Ludtke is pleased to announce that Jennifer Ralph has joined the firm. Ralph is a member of Rembolt Ludtke’s employment and labor law practice group. She has experience litigating claims arising under both state and federal employment and labor laws. In addition, Ralph counsels employers with respect to various employment matters, including compliance with employment laws and drafting employee policies and agreements.
