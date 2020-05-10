Rembolt Ludtke welcomes Jason Griess

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rembolt Ludtke LLP, one of the region’s fastest growing and most dynamic law firms, is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Jason R. Griess as its director of firm operations.

Mr. Griess, a Nebraska native and Army veteran, received his undergraduate Bachelor of Arts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law, and Master of Business Administration from Walden University School of Management. He previously served as vice president for Investors Title Insurance Company and president of Nebraska Land Title and Abstract Company.

Mr. Griess is an active member of the community and serves on the Board of Directors for the Lincoln Children’s Museum, the HUB and the Nebraska Humane Society.

Founded 50 years ago, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit RemboltLawFirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.