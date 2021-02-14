 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rembolt Ludtke welcomes Adam Kost

Rembolt Ludtke welcomes Adam Kost

{{featured_button_text}}
Rembolt Ludtke welcomes Adam Kost

Kost

Rembolt Ludtke is pleased to announce that Adam Kost has joined the firm.

Kost is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law where he served as chair of the Moot Court Board and represented the College of Law at the regional level as a member of its National Team. He is originally from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he attended Augustana University before making Nebraska his home. Kost’s practice focuses on litigation, particularly commercial litigation matters.

Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit RemboltLawFirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Graphic Video Shows Mob Attacking Capitol on Jan. 6

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News