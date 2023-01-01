Rembolt Ludtke names new partner

Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce that Anthony M. Aerts has become a partner with the firm effective January 1, 2023.

“We are delighted Anthony accepted our offer to become partner. Anthony was raised on a farm in northeast Nebraska. He has a tremendous work ethic and is of the highest integrity. He is an asset and strategic legal partner to our clients,” said Tim Clare, the firm’s chair. “Anthony is an outstanding lawyer, and we enthusiastically welcome him to our partnership.”

Aerts splits his time between the firm’s Lincoln and Seward offices and focuses his practice on real estate, estate planning, business services, water law, municipal representation, and legal matters affecting the agricultural industry generally. He has significant experience helping clients achieve success in complex transactions, and he prides himself on his attention to detail and effective communication with clients.

Prior to joining the firm as an associate attorney, Aerts studied water policy at

Stanford University, worked as a policy analyst on natural resource and water law issues for a law firm, and lobbied the Nebraska Legislature on water law and farm and ranch issues for an agricultural trade association. Anthony is active in the Rotary Club of Seward and serves on the Board of Directors for Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska.

Founded over 50 years ago, Rembolt Ludtke LLP is a full-service business law firm representing a wide-spectrum of companies, public entities and individuals throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit remboltlawfirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.