Rembolt Ludtke LLP welcomes Paige E. Gade

Rembolt Ludtke LLP, one of the region’s fastest growing and most dynamic law firms, is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Paige Gade as an associate attorney.
Paige E. Gade is a member of Rembolt Ludtke’s business services and estate planning practice groups. Prior to joining the legal profession, Gade was a financial analyst for an international, privately held manufacturing firm and understands the fundamental drivers of her clients’ businesses. She uses this background to provide legal solutions uniquely tailored to her client’s individual business needs.
Gade was born and raised in Lincoln, and after living in Wichita, Kansas, and Omaha, she is excited to be a part of the Lincoln community again. She has experience in various aspects of corporate law, including mergers and acquisitions, commercial lending and real estate financing transactions, corporate governance, and health care law.
Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP serves a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region.