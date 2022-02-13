Rembolt Ludtke elects new leadership

Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce the election of a new leadership team, which includes a new leadership structure that will allow the firm to tap the individual strengths of its leaders to meet the needs of the firm’s clients and businesses throughout the region.

The firm will be led by a three-member Executive Committee comprised of Chief Executive Officer Tara L. Paulson, Chair Timothy F. Clare, and Chief Financial Officer Timothy L. Moll. All three members will continue to practice law full-time for the firm, but have assumed additional duties in leading the firm.

As the firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Paulson will lead the 25-attorney firm and have primary responsibility for executing the firm’s strategic vision. Among other things Paulson will oversee attorney recruitment, employee engagement and implementation of the firm’s growth strategy to meet the needs of its expanding client base. She will work closely with Director of Firm Operations Jason Griess in managing the firm on a day-to-day basis.

Paulson, a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, will continue to focus her law practice on serving as an advisor and attorney for clients on employment and labor issues and civil litigation.

Clare, a graduate of Creighton University School of Law, will serve as the firm’s chair, driving innovation and continuing his important role of serving as the firm’s public representative in Lincoln and throughout the state. Clare specializes in estate planning, business formation and business succession planning and also currently serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Moll, a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, will assume the role as the firm’s chief financial officer. For many years the firm has relied on Moll, a former firm managing partner, to ensure a solid financial footing for the firm, and this role will expand to include the implementation of client-focused metrics to position the firm as the area’s leader in client satisfaction in legal services.

In his legal practice, Moll works with families and businesses on estate and business planning matters with an emphasis on tax-related issues. He is a frequent presenter on tax-related topics and serves as an adjunct professor at the UNL College of Law teaching Farm and Ranch Taxation and other tax courses to law students.

The firm is grateful for the leadership and service of its immediate past Managing Partner Daniel E. Klaus, who is entering his 37th year with the firm and is returning to full-time law practice representing clients in complex and commercial civil litigation.

Founded over 50 years ago, Rembolt Ludtke LLP is a full-service business law firm representing a wide-spectrum of companies, public entities and individuals throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit remboltlawfirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

