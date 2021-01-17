Rembolt Ludtke announces new partner

Rembolt Ludtke is proud to announce that Max Rodenburg has become a partner with the firm effective Jan 1, 2021.
Max Rodenburg is a partner in Rembolt Ludtke’s business services and estate planning practice groups. He prides himself on going the extra mile to help his clients achieve their personal and professional goals. In a former life, Rodenburg was a successful real estate agent so he understands the importance of being client-focused and detail oriented. In law school, he served as president of his graduating class and graduated with highest distinction.
