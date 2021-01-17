 Skip to main content
Rembolt Ludtke announces new partner

Rembolt Ludtke is proud to announce that Max Rodenburg has become a partner with the firm effective Jan 1, 2021.

Max Rodenburg is a partner in Rembolt Ludtke’s business services and estate planning practice groups. He prides himself on going the extra mile to help his clients achieve their personal and professional goals. In a former life, Rodenburg was a successful real estate agent so he understands the importance of being client-focused and detail oriented. In law school, he served as president of his graduating class and graduated with highest distinction.

Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit RemboltLawFirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

