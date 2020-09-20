Reeves appointed new loan officer at Pinnacle Bank

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pinnacle Bank recently appointed Ryne Reeves to commercial loan officer in Lincoln. He will office at the 27th and Pine Lake location. In his role, Reeves will focus on building relationships with local businesses, offering a wide range of lending products, and assisting customers throughout the loan process.

Reeves began his career as a lending intern at Pinnacle Bank in Crete. He then served as a commercial lender with the bank’s sister company, Bank of Colorado, in Lakewood, Colorado. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Reeves is excited to return to the area. He currently serves on the board of advisors for NextGen Lincoln. He is also involved with LIBA.

About Pinnacle Bancorp:

Founded in 1938 in Palmer, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bancorp is a family-owned, Nebraska-based $12.5 billion financial holding company with 156 branch locations in 7 states, including 67 across Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com

