redthread hires business development maverick to match agency growth

Colby Angst gets back to his roots as the new head of business development at redthread, the Lincoln-based creative advertising agency. Angst joined redthread in June of 2019 after serving as a new membership manager for Girl Scouts. For more than a decade, this Fremont-born talent earned a reputation throughout Nebraska as a determined problem solver.
Angst showcased his expert aptitude for growing companies of all sizes. Now, he brings his skills to redthread, as the agency expands across new markets. Angst shapes his success by building trust with his clients. He’s perfected the art of listening to business leaders and helping them identify their needs. At redthread, Angst is able to connect clients with big ideas - the first step in creating the kind of innovation that helps these businesses reach their goals.
Based in Lincoln, redthread is an advertising agency that began providing creative services in 2014. The agency now develops campaigns for local, regional and national clients that create emotional connections between people and brands. In addition to continually improving and adding to redthread’s capabilities, the agency plans to open additional offices to service clients outside of the Lincoln area as well as establish themselves in additional industries. To learn more about redthread’s, work, clients and expertise, visit www.redthreadads.com.