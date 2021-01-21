 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RBC Wealth Management announces promotions

RBC Wealth Management announces promotions

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

RBC Wealth Management is proud to announce the promotions of Jeff Butterfield to first vice president – financial advisor, CJ Domgard to first vice president – financial advisor, and Brad Schindler to vice president – financial advisor. We recognize and reward their commitment to providing excellent service to clients, and are proud of the accomplishments they’ve made at RBC Wealth Management. Congratulations!

Investment and insurance products: Not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency; Not a deposit of, or guaranteed by, the bank or an affiliate of the bank; May lose value 2021. RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News