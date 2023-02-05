RBC Wealth Management is pleased to announce that Sheryl L. LaDuke has been recognized with the honorary title of senior vice president – financial advisor. We recognize her accomplishments and commitment to providing excellent service to clients.

With over 30 years of experience at RBC, LaDuke’s mission is to help clients reach their financial goals to enjoy the life they envision by guiding them through the complexities of financial issues. She believes in an asset allocation strategy to assist in planning for retirement, funding education and creating the legacy by which clients want to be remembered.

