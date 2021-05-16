RBC announces promotion

RBC Wealth Management is proud to announce that Sheryl LaDuke, CFP, RICP has been promoted to first vice president – financial advisor. We recognize and reward her commitment to providing excellent service to clients, and are proud of the accomplishments she’s made at RBC Wealth Management.

LaDuke has been helping clients achieve their financial goals since 1990. She graduated from the University of Nebraska with a BS in finance and economics and then began her career with Dain Bosworth, the predecessor firm of RBC Wealth Management. In 2008, LaDuke completed the extensive curriculum to earn the certified financial planner certification (CFP). In 2018, she completed to coursework and earn the retirement income certified professional. Congratulations Sheryl LaDuke!

Investment and insurance products: not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency; not a deposit of, or guaranteed by, the bank or an affiliate of the bank. May lose value. 2021 RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.