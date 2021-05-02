 Skip to main content
Rastede promoted to account leader at BCom Solutions

BCom Solutions recently promoted Candice Rastede in the agency's Lincoln office.

Rastede has been promoted to account leader. With the company since 2020, Rastede previously served as digital marketing coordinator. She is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University and has led the agency's marketing efforts as well as managing local and national clients. As an account leader in the Lincoln office, Rastede will lead strategy for the firm's growing local client base.

BCom Solutions is a Nebraska-based digital consulting firm providing marketing and advertising services with offices in Lincoln and Auburn, Nebraska. The firm was recently named the fastest growing privately-owned company in Nebraska by Inc. Magazine's 5000 Regionals List. For more information about BCom's consulting and advertising services, visit www.bcom.solutions.

