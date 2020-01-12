Rallis Orthodontics now Rallis & Bonilla Orthodontics

Dr. Paul Rallis is pleased to announce a new partnership to continue to elevate Rallis Orthodontics within Lincoln. Dr. Tami Bonilla, who has been with the practice for the past 2.5 years, has partnered with Rallis Orthodontics to become Rallis & Bonilla Orthodontics.

Dr. Bonilla graduated from UNL with a Bachelor’s of Science degree and UNMC College of Dentistry with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. Graduating with high distinction, she earned a spot in the Orthodontic Residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Dr. Tami Bonilla then worked in private practice in Houston for two years before moving back to Lincoln and joining Rallis Orthodontics in July of 2017.

With the unveiling of a new name, the same dedicated team remains ready to provide technologically advanced, modern orthodontic treatment for people of all ages in Lincoln, Waverly, and the surrounding areas. Rallis & Bonilla Orthodontics is recognized as the top provider in Nebraska for Invisalign based on successful patient cases. Rallis and Bonilla were also recently recognized as Best of Lincoln for 2019 in the orthodontic category.

Rallis & Bonilla Orthodontics is located at 3256 Salt Creek Circle and 8328 Dawson Creek Bay. For more information about the practice, visit www.rallisbonilla.com or call 402.742.3000.