Rachel's Boutique moves to historic College View

Rachel's Boutique women's specialty store in Lincoln for over 14 years. Located at 7121 Pioneers Blvd. has now joined the shops on Prescott in historic College View at 4703 Prescott Ave.

The shop is owned by Cherie Travis and her husband, Brent. Travis has been a professional retailer for many years working at Ben Simon's for 24 years before purchasing Rachel's Boutique. The shop is a full line Brighton store in Lincoln, also carrying jewelry and clothing lines like Joseph Ribkoff, Picadilly, and husker apparel & accessories. These lines are perfect for professional, business casual or finding the perfect outfit for an event.

Travis stated, "Even though this is a difficult time for local owners, I appreciate the support I've received through the years from longtime customers & friends and I'm looking forward to my new neighborhood and meeting new friends. Please come to our Grand Opening on Nov 12-14.

I'm excited to begin this new chapter!"