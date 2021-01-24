Promotions, growth at Erickson Sullivan Architects

Scott Sullivan, AIA, principal at Erickson Sullivan Architects, announced that Trevor Hull, AIA, and Jennifer Rohn, FCSI, have been promoted to associate principals. Both hold degrees from the University of Nebraska. Hull leads architectural efforts for the firm, while Rohn is the lead designer for FOODLINES, the food service design division of ESA. Also new to the firm are Bonnie Ehlert, marketing specialist, and Lee Roberts, food service designer.