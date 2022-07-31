 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prochaska joins Rembolt Ludtke

Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce that Adam Prochaska has joined the firm as an attorney specializing in civil litigation.

“Adam is a seasoned litigator who will join our stable of trial attorneys working collaboratively to help our clients achieve success in and out of the courtroom,” said Chief Executive Officer Tara L. Paulson.

A native of Prague, Nebraska, Prochaska was previously in private practice for over 20 years at a Lincoln law firm, where his work focused on civil litigation for businesses, public entities, insurers and individuals in federal and state court. He has significant trial experience, including jury trials and multiple arbitrations. He attended undergraduate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2001.

Founded over 50 years ago, Rembolt Ludtke LLP is a full-service business law firm representing a wide-spectrum of companies, public entities and individuals throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit remboltlawfirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

