Pollack & Ball announces Heather Colton as new partner

The law firm of Pollack & Ball, LLC, 1003 H Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, is honored to announce that Heather S. Colton has become a new partner in the firm. Colton started with Pollack & Ball in 2010 as a legal assistant, then law clerk. After earning her juris doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2014, she joined the firm as an associate attorney.

Colton practices juvenile law, criminal defense and family law. She is heavily involved in the Nebraska Strengthening Families Act Committee and the Through the Eyes of a Child Initiative, helping to improve our juvenile court system. Colton is also a member of the Lancaster County National Adoption Day Committee, and a board member of the Lincoln Bar Association.

Pollack & Ball has been dedicated to defending Nebraskans since 2000. Focusing on criminal defense, juvenile law and family law, the firm utilizes highly experienced trial attorneys to provide clients strong and trusted advocacy.

