Pittenger & Anderson makes CNBC financial advisor 100

On October 4th, Pittenger & Anderson was named to the CNBC FA 100 list of top financial advisory firms in the U.S., coming in at #13. This ranking covers the prior 12 months and represents the fourth year in a row P&A has made the list.

The CNBC FA 100 recognizes advisory firms that help clients successfully navigate their financial lives. Rankings are based on data culled from an initial list of 39,818 advisory firms and provided by AccuPoint Solutions. Factors included in the rankings were disclosures, years in business, number of certified financial planners, total accounts under management, number of investment advisors, the ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees, average account size, discretionary assets under management and total AUM. Each section was weighted according to specific criteria created by CNBC and AccuPoint.

The FA100 is not a pay-to-play accolade; CNBC does not charge advisors any type of fee to be listed in the annual ranking. To use the CNBC FA 100 logo online and in print, CNBC required P&A to sign a licensing agreement, however, licensing the logo was not a prerequisite to make the FA 100 list.

To learn more about the CNBC FA 100, visit www.cnbc.com/top-rated-wealth-management-firms/.

Since 1995, Pittenger & Anderson has guided individuals and families going through money-in-motion events, such as retirement, a business sale or inheritance, or seeking a new advisor. P&A is a fee-only Registered Investment Advisor and a full-time fiduciary providing investment management and financial planning to over 800 clients in more than 30 U.S. states.