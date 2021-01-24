Piper celebrates retirement from Changing Spaces SRS

Bev Piper is celebrating her retirement from Changing Spaces SRS this month.

Since 2012 Piper has served as a senior move manager, assisting older adults who are downsizing and moving. Helping to sort, pack, unpack and organize, Piper helped make the transition to a smaller home or apartment an easy one for her clients.

"She worked tirelessly while sorting, packing, managing move day, and unpacking in our client's new homes," said Changing Spaces SRS owner Jeannine Bryant. "She also did a magnificent job setting up and running estate sales in our clients' homes after they moved. She did all of this with humor, compassion, and a whole lot of heart. We were blessed to have her on the team for the last eight years."

Piper is excited for retirement but says she will miss the work at Changing Spaces SRS very much. When reflecting on her work she said, "We have the incredible opportunity to be the strength in so many ways for our clients. We get to encourage them to relax, lean on us and we get to make the transition easier for them. This has been the most fulfilling position I’ve had in my career!" says Piper.

