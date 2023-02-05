Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank recently promoted Laura Whitaker to assistant vice president in Lincoln. In her role, Whitaker helps manage the daily operations of the Lincoln loan processing department.

Whitaker began her career with Pinnacle Bank in 2002. She served as a teller and personal banker at their Havelock branch. Then she joined the Lincoln loan processing department as a commercial loan assistant, where she was promoted to assistant manager.

Whitaker earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska – Kearney.

Whitaker is an active member of the Holy Savior Lutheran Church.

About Pinnacle Bancorp:

Founded in 1938, Pinnacle Bancorp is a Dinsdale family-owned $17.7 billion financial holding company operating 161 community banks in eight states, including 65 in Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.