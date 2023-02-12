LINCOLN, NEBR. – Pinnacle Bank recently promoted Cody Oborny to assistant vice president. Oborny is the branch manager of the 40th and South Street location. His focus is leading his team to provide the highest level of banking service possible.

Oborny started with Pinnacle Bank in Lincoln as a teller in 2010. In 2012, he joined the bank’s sister institution, Bank of Colorado, as a new account representative. In Colorado, Oborny assisted with cash management and training. He became the branch manager of the Edison, CO, location in 2017. In 2019, he returned to Lincoln to take on his current role.

“For me, this is more than a job or a career,” Oborny said, “I get to come to work each day with people I enjoy, and together, we get to do something which positively impacts our community.”

Oborny holds a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

About Pinnacle Bancorp:

Founded in 1938, Pinnacle Bancorp is a Dinsdale family-owned $18.2 billion financial holding company operating 161 community banks in eight states, including 65 in Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.