Pinnacle Bank promotes Durr to regional retail manager

Pinnacle Bank recently promoted Stacy Durr to regional retail banking manager for the Lincoln area. Durr works from the 70th and Adams location.

In her new role, Durr will oversee all retail branch services, activities and product development. She has also emphasized the importance of customer service through her work.

Durr has 25 years of banking experience, including 22 years with Pinnacle Bank. She’s held a variety of positions at several locations, including serving as a branch manager for 19 years. Durr holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

Durr enjoys volunteering for community events and recently served as the president of the Board of Directors for Women in Community Service. She is also an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

About Pinnacle Bancorp:

Family-owned since 1938, Nebraska-based Pinnacle Bancorp is a $12 billion financial holding company with 152 locations across 7 states. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.