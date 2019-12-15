Petrzilka joins Nebraska Community Foundation

Nebraska Community Foundation welcomes Liz Petrzilka to its talented team of professionals committed to building stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska.

A Saunders County native, Petrzilka moved to Lincoln to attend college at the University of Nebraska where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

An internship at the University of Nebraska Foundation marked the beginning of a career in the nonprofit sector honing her skills in donor prospect research, data integrity, and information management. Petrzilka then spent several years with the Tabitha Foundation where she implemented strategies for database management, donor relations, gift processing, and prospect research.

At Nebraska Community Foundation, Petrzilka’s primary role as database specialist will be developing an expansive donor database that furthers the work of 235 affiliated funds serving 258 Nebraska communities. She says she is excited to learn more about Nebraska and all the amazing things happening in communities throughout the state.

“We are proud to welcome Liz to the NCF family and know her skills will provide immense value to the thousands of donors and volunteers that support our community-building mission,” said Jeff Yost, president and CEO of Nebraska Community Foundation.