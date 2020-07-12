Pathology Medical Services, P.C. adds new pathologists

Dr. Mays received her Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from Creighton University and Doctor of Medicine in 2015 from Creighton University School of Medicine. She completed her AP/CP Pathology residency at Creighton University Medical Center in 2019. Dr. Mays spent the last year at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, New York completing a fellowship in hematopathology. She is board certified by the American Board of Pathology in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology. She lives with her husband, Michael, and enjoys camping, fishing, and baking.

Dr. Teichmeier received his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Mathematics from Creighton University. He then received his Bachelor of Science in Clinical Laboratory Science and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2015. He completed his AP/CP Pathology residency at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in 2019. Dr. Teichmeier spent the last year at the University of Nebraska Medical Center completing a fellowship in surgical pathology. He is board certified by the American Board of Pathology in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology. He lives with his wife, Christine, and two children (Robert and Grace) and is proud to be a life-long Nebraskan. His hobbies include reading, weightlifting, and preparing meals for family and friends.