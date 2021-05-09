Pathology Medical Services, P.C. adds new pathologist

Pathology Medical Services, P.C. is excited to announce the addition of a new pathologist, Dr. Lauren Murer, who will be joining the practice in May, 2021.

Dr. Murer received her Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2012. She completed her AP/CP Pathology Residency and Surgical Pathology Fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2017.

Dr. Murer has spent the last four years in private practice at Physician’s Laboratory in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She is board certified by the American Board of Pathology in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology.

Dr. Murer and her husband, Michael, have two daughters, Cora and Elle. In her spare time she enjoys trying new restaurants, traveling, and spending time outdoors.