Pat Ohmberger vice chair of national realtors committee

Patricia L Ohmberger, an associate broker/realtor with HOME Real Estate in Lincoln, was named vice chair of the National Association of REALTORS (NAR) 2021 RPAC Committee. More than 100 committees determine NAR's policy decision ond annual direction providing a transparent and highly efficient avenue through which America's 1.4 million realtors and brokers are able to shape and influence the nation's largest trade association.
"I’m incredibly proud to recognize Patricia 'Pat' Ohmberger who has earned the honor, and responsibility of chairing NAR's 2021 RPAC Committee," said NAR's 2021 President Charlie Oppler. "Selected from a number of highly qualified candidates, Pat will serve a critical role that ensures NAR accurately reflects the will of America's 1.4 million realtors. As we strive to serve our clients, the dedication and commitment of people like Pat allows this association to continue fighting so effectively for homeowners, homebuyers, and private-property rights in every corner of this country.”
Selected based on criteria weighing industry experience and professional success, Ohmberger was conflrmed by incoming Oppler and NAR First Vice President Leslie Roudo Smith as the RPAC's Committee's next vice chair. Ohmberger's involvement on the national level for over two decades with various realtor party committees and her relationships with the elected officials qualified her for this appointment.
"Over the past 28 years, I have dedicated myself to the protection of private-property rights," Ohmberger said.
She is a member of the RPAC Hall of Fame at both the Nebraska RPAC and the National Association of REALTORS. For more information, contact Pat Ohmberger at (402) 432-2822 / pat.ohmberger@homerealestate.com or visit patohmberger.homereolestate.com
