Organizational promotions at Lincoln Industries

Stepanyuk is promoted to director, Information Systems. Stepanyuk has been with Lincoln Industries for 17 years. Under his leadership, Lincoln Industries successfully integrated an ERP system in Lincoln, Minnesota, and Wisconsin and will continue integrating the ERP in Mexico.

Meierdierks is promoted to information technology manager and will have enterprise-wide IT responsibilities. Meierdierks has been with Lincoln Industries for 15 years, where he has been instrumental in improving our network infrastructure and cybersecurity. Meierdierks’ talents and understanding will be instrumental in improving and automating our processes.

Ron Emmett will transition to facilities manager with enterprise responsibilities. In our drive to improve our facilities enterprise-wide to reflect our people’s pride, Emmett’s leadership will be critical in making this happen.

Lincoln Industries is the largest and most diverse privately-held metal finishing company in North America. We develop technical solutions that move our customers forward by bringing their visions to life.

Our focus on our people and valuing their unique and individual talents make us an employer of choice. Visit LincolnIndustries.com for more information on careers with us.