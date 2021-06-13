Organizational promotions at Lincoln Industries

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the promotions of Kassy Knudson, vice president of business development; Scott Miller, vice president of people resources; Travis Johnson, controller; Slavic Stepanyuk, director of information systems; Matt Meierdierks, information technology manager; and Ron Emmett, facilities manager.
Knudson joined Lincoln Industries 11 years ago and was most recently vice president of people resources. She found success through her focus on people while building a talent-based organization. Her competitive talent and strategic mindset will be tremendous assets in her new role.
Miller has been with Lincoln Industries for 13 years and successfully guided the accounting team through a period of growth and complexity. His consistent dedication and focus on driving improvements will be critical in building a strong culture and supporting programs. Miller shared, “the strength of a culture is what sustains us” and will be pivotal as we can reset normal people-centric practices post-Covid.
Johnson is promoted to controller. Throughout the last four years, multiple acquisitions have resulted in Johnson building programs and practices to drive financial consistency across the organization. His ability to build strong relationships across all teams, combined with his financial acumen, will benefit the organization immensely.
Stepanyuk is promoted to director, Information Systems. Stepanyuk has been with Lincoln Industries for 17 years. Under his leadership, Lincoln Industries successfully integrated an ERP system in Lincoln, Minnesota, and Wisconsin and will continue integrating the ERP in Mexico.
Meierdierks is promoted to information technology manager and will have enterprise-wide IT responsibilities. Meierdierks has been with Lincoln Industries for 15 years, where he has been instrumental in improving our network infrastructure and cybersecurity. Meierdierks’ talents and understanding will be instrumental in improving and automating our processes.
Ron Emmett will transition to facilities manager with enterprise responsibilities. In our drive to improve our facilities enterprise-wide to reflect our people’s pride, Emmett’s leadership will be critical in making this happen.
Lincoln Industries is the largest and most diverse privately-held metal finishing company in North America. We develop technical solutions that move our customers forward by bringing their visions to life.
Our focus on our people and valuing their unique and individual talents make us an employer of choice. Visit LincolnIndustries.com for more information on careers with us.