OPTK Networks promotes Krista Rice to controller

Lincoln – OPTK Networks, a Nebraska-based business class Ethernet transport and Internet service provider, has promoted Krista Rice to controller.

Krista Rice is a driven, self-motivated, and industrious individual who has put her abilities to good use since joining OPTK. She started her career with the firm approximately six years ago as an office manager. Throughout the years she was able to take on hiring of additional staff and accounting duties.

OPTK has the privilege of recognizing her promotion in recognition of her contributions to the organization. She took on the responsibility of ushering accounting in-house and began the learning process. She earned a Bachelor of Accounting and Business with a focus in Human Resources from Doane University, which she used to further her accounting career. She was able to put her knowledge into practice and train the accounting staff because of her desire to learn.

"Krista embodies our company's culture and sets the standard with her work. We are lucky to have her." - Mark Shaw, CEO.

Krista Rice’s contributions to OPTK over the years are much appreciated.

About OPTK Networks:

OPTK Networks has been providing fiber optic network services in the Midwest for the past ten years. Year after year, we have been able to aggressively gain new clients due to our customer focus and network reliability. OPTK Networks is pleased to offer high-speed Internet access throughout the state, including rural regions. OPTK Networks provides the following services: Carrier Ethernet, Wavelength Service, Dark Fiber, Customer Fiber Builds, Dedicated Internet Access.