OneWorld names Josie Rodriguez chief of DEI

Josie Rodriguez, BS, MHA, was named chief of diversity, equity and inclusion for OneWorld Community Health Centers. The position was created to increase and prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion efforts as OneWorld continues to grow.

Originally from central Nebraska, Rodriguez holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Service Administration and a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Bellevue University. She worked for the State of Nebraska for 30 years. During her time with the State, she worked for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services in Medicaid, Children and Family Services, Public Health and the Office of the Nebraska Attorney General.

Rodriguez also served on board of the People’s Health Center, now Bluestem Health, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Rodriguez said she has always admired Federally Qualified Health Centers for providing health care services to those who need it most, and as a Latina, the opportunity to work for an organization that serves a large number of Latinos is a great fit for her.

“We are working to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive organizational culture where everyone feels they belong,” said Rodriguez . “I want to let people know that leadership values every employee and that at OneWorld, everyone has a voice.”