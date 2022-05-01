 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

O'Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Shultz, PC LLO

The law firm of O’Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. is pleased to announce the hiring of Spencer Hartman as an associate attorney. Hartman is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, with distinction. Hartman earned his B.S. in Agricultural Economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is a native of Imperial, Nebraska. Hartman assists clients in the areas of ag law, estate and succession planning, real estate, and corporate law matters.

O’Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. provides legal services in the areas of business law, estate planning, real estate, banking, government, labor relations, employment, and commercial litigation.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Rachel Pittack, senior integration analyst, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM); Mary Harms, educat…

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk banned from criticizing Twitter under terms of $44 billion buyout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News