O'Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Shultz, PC LLO

The law firm of O’Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. is pleased to announce the hiring of Spencer Hartman as an associate attorney. Hartman is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, with distinction. Hartman earned his B.S. in Agricultural Economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is a native of Imperial, Nebraska. Hartman assists clients in the areas of ag law, estate and succession planning, real estate, and corporate law matters.