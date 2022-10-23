 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
O'Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, PC LLO

The law firm of O’Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. is pleased to announce the hiring of Carly (Williams) Bahramzad as an associate attorney. Bahramzad has lived in Lincoln her whole life and attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, where she studied economics and international business. Bahramzad graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2016. Bahramzad assists clients in the areas of business and commercial transactions, employment law, real estate transactions, and corporate law.

O’Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. provides legal services in the areas of business law, mergers, and acquisitions, estate planning, real estate, banking, government, labor relations, employment, and commercial litigation.

