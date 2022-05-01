 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
O'Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Shultz, PC LLO

The law firm of O'Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, PC LLO is pleased to announce the hiring of Hailey Hearn as an associate attorney. Hearn is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, graduating with high distinction. Hearn earned her B.S. in psychology from Iowa State University and is a native of Rapid City, South Dakota. Hearn assists clients in the areas of corporate law, business and commercial transactions, estate planning, and real estate

O’Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. provides legal services in the areas of business law, estate planning, real estate, banking, government, labor relations, employment, and commercial litigation.

