The law firm of O'Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, PC LLO is pleased to announce the hiring of Hailey Hearn as an associate attorney. Hearn is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, graduating with high distinction. Hearn earned her B.S. in psychology from Iowa State University and is a native of Rapid City, South Dakota. Hearn assists clients in the areas of corporate law, business and commercial transactions, estate planning, and real estate